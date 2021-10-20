Survey: Why people in Illinois choose not to get the vaccine

(WIFR) - Going into the fall season, the number of COVID-19 cases are falling with vaccine mandates being put into place across the country.

Because of that, the team at QuoteWizard by LendingTree found many reasons why people in each state aren’t getting vaccinated. They also looked at how those reasons have changed over the last few months.

In Illinois, those reasons are, according to the survey:

62 percent are worried about side effects

38 percent don’t believe they need it

38 percent are waiting to see if it’s safe

61 percent don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

46 percent don’t trust the government

These numbers will not add up to 100 percent because each person surveyed gave several reasons for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nationwide, 56 percent (57 percent in September) of people say concerns over side effects are keeping them from getting the vaccine.

The number of people who are unvaccinated because they don’t trust the vaccine continues to rise, it’s now at 45 percent.

Nearly 19 percent of people don’t think COVID-19 is a threat, down from 21 percent in September.

At 18 percent, people without health coverage have one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy.

The coronavirus vaccine is available free of charge but the survey finds that people without insurance are nearly twice as likely to not get the vaccine. Nearly 20 percent of people without healthcare coverage are vaccine-hesitant. This is extremely concerning given the high cost of healthcare.

