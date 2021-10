ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs back in the mid to lower 70′s this afternoon with showers chances late afternoon/evening. We might have a few isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler starting tomorrow through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50′s and low in the 30′s. We could see frost come Saturday morning.

