Rathskeller restaurant closing its doors for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The reincarnation of Rockford Rathskeller restaurant is over.

The owners posted on Facebook last night the old german restaurant at the round-about on N. Main and Auburn is closing for good. The owners posted they knew re-opening the restaurant during the pandemic was a risk and in the end, they could not build enough momentum to sustain the restaurant.

The restaurant was open for a little more than one year.

