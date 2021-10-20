Advertisement

Rathskeller restaurant closing its doors for good

The owners posted they could not build enough momentum to sustain the restaurant since it reopened
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The reincarnation of Rockford Rathskeller restaurant is over.

The owners posted on Facebook last night the old german restaurant at the round-about on N. Main and Auburn is closing for good. The owners posted they knew re-opening the restaurant during the pandemic was a risk and in the end, they could not build enough momentum to sustain the restaurant.

The restaurant was open for a little more than one year.

