Man sentenced 20 years in jail after leaving baby critically injured, needing surgery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Trenton Higgins, 20, initially charged with aggravated battery is sentenced to 20 years in jail for leaving a then 18-month-old child with critical injuries.

On December 21, 2019, the child was brought into an emergency room unresponsive requiring immediate care. The child had multiple life-threatening injuries, including bruises and burns.

It was revealed during an investigation that the baby was battered by Higgins.

The baby suffered injuries to his abdomen and internal organs. Doctors describe the injuries similar to the aftermath of a high-speed auto collision.

The boy needed surgery but survived.

As a result of the injuries he sustained during the abuse by Higgins, the child is blind, unable to walk on his own and requires 24-hour constant care.

The case was investigated by the Rockford Police Department and the prosecution was handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec.

