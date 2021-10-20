Historic watch factory receives makeover

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The former Rockford watch factory is in the middle of a much-needed makeover. Using a Brownfield grant from the environmental protection agency, workers will remove asbestos from the abandoned factory’s roof.

“This is our history,” says Brownfields Redevelopment Director Robert Wilhelmi. “The building we’re standing in here is one of the last historical structures. A brownfield is any real property where redevelopment or reuse is limited based on known perceived environmental issues. It could be lead paint, it could be asbestos, it might be soil or groundwater contamination. So, what the city does is we apply for these grants as part of like a re-development effort to make these properties more attractive.”

After the roof is fixed, Wilhelmi believes the vacant factory will have lots of potential for developers.

“What we see here is a combination of residential and commercial. It may be loft apartments or condos on the upper floors, with office space or restaurant space on the lower floors.”

He added that preserving the history of Brownfield sites is just as important as their economic potential.

“This is our heritage. I mean, built in 1875, and Rockford’s watch factory being one of the original industries in the city of Rockford, it’s huge to preserve it. The building’s also located in the Haight Village Historical District, which is a nationally registered historic site, and development would fit in.”

