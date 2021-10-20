Advertisement

Historic watch factory receives makeover

By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The former Rockford watch factory is in the middle of a much-needed makeover. Using a Brownfield grant from the environmental protection agency, workers will remove asbestos from the abandoned factory’s roof.

“This is our history,” says Brownfields Redevelopment Director Robert Wilhelmi. “The building we’re standing in here is one of the last historical structures. A brownfield is any real property where redevelopment or reuse is limited based on known perceived environmental issues. It could be lead paint, it could be asbestos, it might be soil or groundwater contamination. So, what the city does is we apply for these grants as part of like a re-development effort to make these properties more attractive.”

After the roof is fixed, Wilhelmi believes the vacant factory will have lots of potential for developers.

“What we see here is a combination of residential and commercial. It may be loft apartments or condos on the upper floors, with office space or restaurant space on the lower floors.”

He added that preserving the history of Brownfield sites is just as important as their economic potential.

“This is our heritage. I mean, built in 1875, and Rockford’s watch factory being one of the original industries in the city of Rockford, it’s huge to preserve it. The building’s also located in the Haight Village Historical District, which is a nationally registered historic site, and development would fit in.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Rathskeller Rockford closes its doors for good after new owners revamped the restaurant and was...
Rathskeller Rockford restaurant closing its doors for good
One dead, one in critical condition after crash on Newburg Rd.
One dead, one in critical condition after crash on Rockford’s east side
A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified

Latest News

The project should be complete by summer of 2023.
Library renovation
A few showers and storms remain possible this evening.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/20/2021
Rathskeller Rockford announces closure
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says 88-year-old Paul Kirane was last seen leaving a home in...
Authorities need help locating missing Boone County man with Alzheimer’s