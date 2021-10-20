Freeport man taken into custody after firing multiple rounds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old Freeport man is now in custody this evening after firing off multiple rounds into the sky in his neighborhood and threatening Illinois State Troopers.

Freeport police received a call around 1:20 p.m. this afternoon from a woman who was concerned about a possibly drunk man with a weapon, police identified him as 30-year-old Clinton Keasler.

“He was despondent over personal issues and according to a witness had been drinking since last night so he was intoxicated,” said Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders.

After firing multiple rounds off and threatening Illinois State Troopers, officers were able to take Keasler into custody without hurting anyone.

“I’m very pleased that he wasn’t hurt, he did indicate that he wanted to end it by police and we were able to end it peacefully that’s great satisfaction to me,” Snyders said.

Keasler was armed with multiple weapons from a pistol to a shot gun, even a rifle, randomly shooting his weapons into the sky, posing a threat for nearby neighbors.

“There were acquaintances who ran into the woods on the East side of Harlem Center once he began displaying the gun and threatening to shoot people,” Snyders said.

But, officials felt confident they had the situation under control for the safety of others.

“We were able to keep our eyes on the individual, we had him in our sight at all times and because of the presence there from law enforcement I would say that at that time they weren’t in any danger,” Snyders said.

“There was people coming out on the side road there looking and you know you really don’t want anybody getting hurt until you can kind of contain the situation, it’s just you got to get people safely in their homes,” said Commander Lt. Joe Blanchette.

After walking up and down the driveway of his Freeport home with a gun in hand, deputies were able to talk him down, yet, Keasler still resisted arrest.

“It was handled very professionally and as I said it was, I’m so pleased that it ended safely,” Snyders said.

Multiple ambulances were on the scene ready for anything, Keasler was taken away and is being treated for minor injuries at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.

Snyders says the next step will be to arrest and charge Keasler for his alleged involvement in the crime.

