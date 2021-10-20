Coolest temperatures since May on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was nice while it lasted. October’s three week run of mild temperatures is about to become a thing of the past.

Wednesday was another absolutely gorgeous day across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s once again. It’s the 19th time in the first 20 days of the month to be above normal in the temperature department.

Above normal temperatures continued their dominance in the Stateline Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It is the 163rd time that we’ve seen a high temperature at or above 70 degrees in 2021. Normally we see 146 such days in a calendar year. The record is 171 set back in 1938 that appears to be safe, but even so this has been an extremely rare year, only six other years have produced more 70s than what we’ve seen so far this year.

Wednesday's 74° high marks the 163rd time in which temperatures reached 70° in Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But there’s a reality check coming soon as much cooler temperatures are on the horizon. A strong cold front’s been barreling eastward Wednesday. Behind it, temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, in stark contrast to the 60s and 70s we’d been enjoying of late.

Much cooler air to the northwest is heading our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In all likelihood, we’re not to get out of the 50s on Thursday. Should that be the case, we will snap a streak of 145 straight days with highs at or above 60°. The last time we failed to get to 60°, you’d have to go all the way back to May 28!

We're likely to snap a streak Thursday of 145 straight days with highs at or above 60°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible through about the midnight hour, with some partial clearing possible overnight.

Come Thursday, clouds quickly wrap back in on the system’s backside, with a few sprinkles even possible in the day’s early stages.

A few sprinkles may linger into the early stages of Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are not likely to budge much, if at all during the day Thursday, though the bigger story may be the gusty northerly winds that will send the cooler rare quickly southward.

Clouds are likely to go nowhere Thursday. Northerly winds are to keep temperatures cooler as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some clearing is to take place Thursday night into early Friday morning, which will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s. It’s possible some areas may wake up to frost in Friday’s early stages.

Some clearing is possible for a time Thursday night, allowing for some frost in spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With even cooler daytime temperatures on tap Friday and completely clear skies expected Friday night, frost is a near certainty. In fact, a light freeze isn’t to be ruled out as many spots will dip to right around, or perhaps just under 32°

Patchy frost is possible Thursday night and Saturday night, with widespread frost likely Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warmth isn’t done entirely, though. 60s are due back in by next Tuesday, and a 70° isn’t out of the question by midweek.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.