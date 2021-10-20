Authorities need help locating missing Boone County man with Alzheimer’s

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says 88-year-old Paul Kirane was last seen leaving a home in the 9000 block of Ramblin Ridge Rd in rural Boone County.

Authorities say Kirane was wearing a Packers sweatshirt and black sweatshirt and may be confused.

Boone County Sheriffs Office is looking for assistance in finding a missing Alzheimer’s patient. Paul Kirane 88 years... Posted by Boone County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Kirane stands at 5′6 and weighs roughly 160lbs.

If anyone sees Kirane, you’re being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (815)-544-2144.

