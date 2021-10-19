U.S. News ranks the 150 best metro areas to retire, see where Rockford ranks

(WIFR) - U.S. News and World Report analyzed 150 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on the quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people’s desire to live there.

Rockford ranks #114 out of 150 best places to retire. It also ranks at #133 out of 150 in the best places to live.

U.S. News and World Report gives Rockford an overall score of 5.8 out of 10. More specific scores for Rockford are as follows:

Desirability: 5.4

Value: 7.5

Job Market: 5

Quality of Life: 5.8

Net Migration: 4.8

The Forest City also ranks at #11 out of the 25 most dangerous places to live in the United States.

The top 3 places to retire are all in Florida. #1 is Sarasota, #2 is Naples and #2 is Daytona Beach.

Other nearby cities ranked in the best places to retire list are as follows:

Madison is #42

Toledo is #53

Chicago is #87

Peoria is #92

Milwaukee is #96

Quad Cities is #105

