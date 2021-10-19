Tips to stay safe during Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unlike last year, many kids are expected to put on their favorite Halloween costume and go door-to-door Trick-or-Treating. Because of that, officials remind everyone of safety tips for Halloween.

According to UW Health Kids Coordinator Jeff Hoster, children are twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween. He has some tips for kids and parents this spooky season. A few include:

Make sure to wear masks that don’t impede vision

Limit sharp props like swords

It’s also important to stay safe with it getting dark earlier every night. Hoster says, “You want to make sure that you either have children carrying a flashlight or maybe reflective tape of some sort. You want to make sure they are visible, especially with drivers not being able to see in the dark. And we definitely don’t want children wearing an all-black costume.”

