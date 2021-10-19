Search underway for Stroll on State Christmas tree, decoration days announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Slowly but surely the weather is changing and the chill will soon arrive. Because of that, the City of Rockford and the Rockford Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) are making preparations for Stroll on State to return for 2021.

Volunteers are needed on Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20 for getting the Stroll on State decorations out throughout downtown Rockford. There will be two volunteer shifts each day. One from 8:00 a.m. to Noon and another from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Check-in will be at Rockford Sharefest located at 310 S. Winnebago in Rockford. You are encouraged to wear warm clothes because the decorating will be outside. Facemasks will also be required and all COVID-19 recommendations will be followed, officials say.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here to sign up.

As part of the decorations, the Christmas tree is one of the most famed traditions of the Stroll on State festival. As officials are looking for this year’s tree, residents are encouraged to submit local tree suggestions.

The criterion for selection includes:

Width, height and location of the tree

Ability to transport under any powerlines

Fullness of tree

Blue Spruce are preferred but not required

The tree must be donated; however, RACVB will pay for the tree removal

Any resident in the Rockford region is welcome to submit a tree for consideration. You can submit a tree by emailing photos and details about the tree to StrollOnState@gorockford.com.

The tree will be harvested on Tuesday, November 16. Once a tree is selected it will be safely transported to its new home for Stroll on State and the holidays at Davis Park in downtown Rockford.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.