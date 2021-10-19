Advertisement

Rockford teen arrested, accused of possessing a weapon, resisting arrest

Police say the suspect got out of their car and ran away before officers caught up with them
Rockford teen arrested, accused of possessing a weapon, resisting arrest
Rockford teen arrested, accused of possessing a weapon, resisting arrest(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Rockford individual has been arrested by Rockford police after officers find a weapon and caught the suspect who ran away from the police.

Police stopped Camryn Bennett in the area of 3rd and Division St. before 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect got out of their car and ran away before officers caught up with them. Officers found a loaded handgun during their investigation.

Bennett is accused of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and other traffic charges.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Woman dead after shooting, Sunday in Rockford
combine fire
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Wanted man sentenced to life in prison for Rockford rapper’s murder

Latest News

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified
Secretary of State candidate visits the Stateline
Secretary of State candidate visits the Stateline
Water treatment facility in Freeport breaks ground as part of $12.8 million project
Water treatment facility in Freeport breaks ground as part of $12.8 million project
Area organizations “Chalk it up to Raise Awareness” for a week without violence
Area organizations “Chalk it up to Raise Awareness” for a week without violence