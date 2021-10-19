Rockford teen arrested, accused of possessing a weapon, resisting arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Rockford individual has been arrested by Rockford police after officers find a weapon and caught the suspect who ran away from the police.

Police stopped Camryn Bennett in the area of 3rd and Division St. before 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect got out of their car and ran away before officers caught up with them. Officers found a loaded handgun during their investigation.

Bennett is accused of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and other traffic charges.

