Advertisement

Rockford Police Body Cam Implementation to begin Monday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Back in May the city of Rockford approved a plan to begin the use of police body cameras. This decision came after the state agreed to mandate body cameras to be used in all police forces by 2023.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says its important the city stays ahead of the curve, and hopes the implementation of dash and body cams will help the community trust the police force more. Officers spent over 600 hours training with the new equipment, and it will be used in every encounter a police officer has on the job.

Rockford Assistant Deputy Chief Randy Berke says he hopes these body cams paint a clearer picture of what officers do on a day to day basis. “It will certainly give us a bit more accountability in the police department. We think we’ve been doing a great job, and this will show the accuracy of what these officers are doing, how they’re interacting with the public, and there will be more evidentiary value we will obtain from the body worn cameras for sure.”

McNamara stressed the importance of these informational meetings that will take place this week and next week. He encourages Rockford citizens to go and ask the tough questions now, so these same questions don’t come up after violent events in the community occur.

Information on the meetings can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Woman dead after shooting, Sunday in Rockford
Despite initial reports that it was an active shooter situation, the Freeport Police Department...
Armed man taken into custody after standoff in Freeport
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
combine fire
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County

Latest News

Accident involving pedestrian closes part of Auburn Street in Rockford
List of times for Trick-or-Treat times across the KYOU viewing area
Tips to stay safe during Halloween
Tips for staying safe during Halloween
Implementation will begin October 25th
Rockford Body cameras implemented