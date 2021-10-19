Rockford Police Body Cam Implementation to begin Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Back in May the city of Rockford approved a plan to begin the use of police body cameras. This decision came after the state agreed to mandate body cameras to be used in all police forces by 2023.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says its important the city stays ahead of the curve, and hopes the implementation of dash and body cams will help the community trust the police force more. Officers spent over 600 hours training with the new equipment, and it will be used in every encounter a police officer has on the job.

Rockford Assistant Deputy Chief Randy Berke says he hopes these body cams paint a clearer picture of what officers do on a day to day basis. “It will certainly give us a bit more accountability in the police department. We think we’ve been doing a great job, and this will show the accuracy of what these officers are doing, how they’re interacting with the public, and there will be more evidentiary value we will obtain from the body worn cameras for sure.”

McNamara stressed the importance of these informational meetings that will take place this week and next week. He encourages Rockford citizens to go and ask the tough questions now, so these same questions don’t come up after violent events in the community occur.

Information on the meetings can be found here.

