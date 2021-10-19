Restaurants experience economic boom with return of local events

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Could Rockford see an economic boom as concerts, games and events return to the city of Rockford? Local restaurants are looking to strtike when the oven is hot.

Tourism is starting to return and with new and old faces visiting popular downtown restaurants, they’re having to adapt to meet the needs for customers.

“We’ve just been really busy, Friday’s, Saturday nights just bombed with a lot of people,” said Ashley Sirilla, Sisters Thai Café employee.

Sirilla says since large events like concerts and comedy shows are back in the Forest City, Sisters Thai Café has seen an influx of customers.

“Being downtown we get more of like that bigger crowd and a lot of people like will come in and eat before their shows and they even tell us, they’ll tell us oh like someone recommended us to come in so we thought we would stop by and they’re bigger groups too, they’ll be like groups of five, six which is really great for us,” Sirilla said. “It brings a lot of support for us so we’re really thankful for that.”

Other downtown Rockford restaurants are seeing similar trends.

“Every time there’s something going on at the Coronado we get really busy, we get slammed pretty hard and it’s a little difficult but we can get through it because we have to plan accordingly with staffing, staffing’s probably the most difficult,” said Felipe Castro, Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza employee.

As these entertainment events continue to return, Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza and many other restaurants downtown are excited about the possibilities, but at the same time worried about the struggles to find the staff to keep everything running smoothly.

“We wanna be able to accommodate for the people coming in to eat so yeah it is difficult but we manage it and we get through,” Castro said.

Still, both restaurants believe the best is yet to come.

“We always thank the people that mention us or even recommend us so much we have so many new customers, new faces, old faces, it’s just really great to see it,” Sirilla said.

Both Sisters Thai Café and Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza are short staffed and hiring, you can either walk-in to apply or find the application on its website.

With Rockford Ice Hogs games starting back up in November and Kevin James coming to the Coronado, restaurants and small businesses in downtown should see more foot traffic.

