Pritzker says lifting the mask mandate is possible before the holidays

Illinois Gov. Pritzker delivers COVID-19 briefing.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker delivers COVID-19 briefing.(WGEM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he hopes to lift Illinois’ indoor mask mandate before the upcoming holidays.

Pritzker says he’s working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and are closely watching the COVID-19 metrics, including new cases and updated hospitalizations.

Illinois is one of six states in the country that currently has a mask mandate.

However, the governor says mitigations being relaxed will depend on how the numbers for the state look.

Currently, Illinois’ COVID-19 testing positivity rate is at 2.4 percent and the case positivity rate is at 2 percent.

In March when the first mask mandate expired, the testing positivity rate was at 2.8 percent.

