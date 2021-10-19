Advertisement

Police investigate bomb threat at Rockford University, buildings have reopened

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE FROM ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS:

RPD has concluded its investigation into the bomb threat made against the university this morning and determined there is no threat to campus. All campus buildings have reopened. Classes will resume at 5 p.m.

----------

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University was made aware of a bomb threat around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials tell 23 News.

The threat was made to the university’s information technology (IT) center.

Officials say they believe the threat is unfounded but The Rockford Police Department was called and responded immediately.

While investigations are underway, RU’s IT center and some surrounding buildings were evacuated.

The campus is still open, however, classes have been canceled until 5 p.m.

Evening classes are expected to go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Woman dead after shooting, Sunday in Rockford
combine fire
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Wanted man sentenced to life in prison for Rockford rapper’s murder

Latest News

JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea...
Mercyhealth NICU babies gifted with handmade Halloween costumes
Bicyclist shot in Beloit by passing motorist early Tuesday
Name the four new Rockford snowplows, voting open through Nov. 5
A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified