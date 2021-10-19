Police investigate bomb threat at Rockford University, buildings have reopened

UPDATE FROM ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS:

RPD has concluded its investigation into the bomb threat made against the university this morning and determined there is no threat to campus. All campus buildings have reopened. Classes will resume at 5 p.m.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University was made aware of a bomb threat around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials tell 23 News.

The threat was made to the university’s information technology (IT) center.

Officials say they believe the threat is unfounded but The Rockford Police Department was called and responded immediately.

While investigations are underway, RU’s IT center and some surrounding buildings were evacuated.

The campus is still open, however, classes have been canceled until 5 p.m.

Evening classes are expected to go on as scheduled.

