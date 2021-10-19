One person taken to the hospital following a rollover accident on I-90

Advertisement

The accident happened just after 5:00 a.m.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - An individual was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident Tuesday morning on I-90.

The accident happened just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 29.5 traveling westbound. First responders had to take the person out of the vehicle before transporting them to the hospital.

