One dead, one in critical condition after crash on Rockford’s east side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A deadly two-car crash on Rockford’s east side Monday afternoon shuts down a prominent Rockford roadway.

Rockford police say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Newburg Rd. near Alpine Rd. A 28-year-old woman died in the crash and a 41-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition. Police shut down the busy Rockford roadway and are still looking into the cause of the crash.

