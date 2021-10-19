NIC-10 Game of the Week preview: Boylan vs. East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week nine brings important matchups in each conference, in the NIC-10 two 5-3 teams hope to punch their ticket to the playoffs Friday night.

Boylan enters the Friday night showdown on a two-game win streak. The last time the Titans lost to the E-Rabs was in 2017, and head coach John Cacciatore does not want to see that happen again. Cacciatore says his team’s grown throughout the season, specifically following losses to conference powerhouses. Cacciatore knows most five-win teams in the NIC-10 make the playoffs but he does not want to leave it to chance.

“Growth can come from a win, growth can come from a loss, we’ve had a lot more growth, this season as a result of those three losses Harlem’s in there as well,” Cacciatore said. “We feel good about where our kids are going the direction that we’re going. The E-Rab game becomes another measuring stick for us to see how will we get into the playoffs.”

East spent week eight at home thanks to a Jefferson forfeit. It leaves the E-Rabs well rested for the week nine matchup with Boylan. Head coach Gary Griffin knows what is at stake on the field Friday night. He says a 6-3 team positions themselves better to win a playoff game than a 5-4 team. He hopes his team positions itself to win in the postseason.

“It’s an important one for both of us, usually you get to 6-3 and, and you got a pretty good chance to get somebody you can be competitive with,” Griffin said. “You go in at 5-4 and you’re usually enjoying the trip because you’re going to come back and turn your crap in. "

In the coming days, we will have previews from our other games of the week in the Big Northern Conference, Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, and 8-Man Football.

