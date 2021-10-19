Advertisement

New retailers for SNAP recipients announced, including Schnucks and Woodman’s

(WSAZ)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois state officials announce six new retailers for SNAP recipients to buy food online. The state currently has 1.8 million SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online.

“Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options, regardless of their income level or the neighborhood they call home. This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “By launching online purchasing over a year ago during the pandemic, my administration continues to provide families with new and easier ways to shop for food in Illinois.”

The USDA first approved IDHS’ SNAP EBT Online implementation plan in June 2020, which gave SNAP customers the ability to enter their Personal Identification Number (PIN) to purchase groceries online. All SNAP recipients with Link cards in Illinois are able to participate.

In the Stateline, the following locations will be accepting online purchases:

  • County Market
    • 201 W. Blackhawk Dr. - Byron
    • 1380 N Galena Avenue - Dixon
    • 210 West 3rd. St. - Sterling

SNAP participants can sign up on the Instacart website or mobile app. Customers can also add their SNAP/EBT card through payment methods within account settings.

  • Schnucks
    • 2206 Barnes Blvd - Cherry Valley
    • 6410 E. State St. - Rockford
    • 4860 Hononegah Rd. - Roscoe
    • 1810 Harlem - Loves Park
    • 2642 Charles St. - Rockford
    • 3134 11th St. - Rockford

SNAP participants can sign up on the Instacart website or mobile app. Customers can also add their SNAP/EBT card through payment methods within account settings.

  • Woodman’s Market
    • 3155 McFarland Rd. - Rockford

SNAP participants can sign up to purchase groceries online at www.woodmans-food.com if they do not already have an account. Once an account is created, SNAP participants can purchase groceries from Woodman’s Market online.

With these additions, Illinois residents now have a total of nine online options for SNAP families.

ALDI, Amazon, and Walmart also accept online orders in Illinois. Additional grocery retailers interested in the program can find more information and apply at http://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.

