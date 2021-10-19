Advertisement

Mercyhealth NICU babies gifted with handmade Halloween costumes

JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea...
JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside made the costumes that include Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Babybel Cheese, a cheeseburger, fries and more.(Mercyhealth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dressing your newborn up for Halloween is a memorable moment for most parents, but for babies born prematurely, a traditional costume isn’t always an option as they recover in the hospital.

Just in time for Halloween coming up, a Mercyhealth NICU nurse rings in the occasion by making 52 costumes by hand to ensure babies have a costume so they do not miss out on the holiday.

JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea...
JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside made the costumes that include Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Babybel Cheese, a cheeseburger, fries and more.(Mercyhealth)

JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside. She made the costumes that include Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Babybel Cheese, a cheeseburger, fries and more.

“Parents always comment about how they love having the costumes. It makes the stay easier, it makes having a baby in the NICU seem more normal, not so (much like being in a) hospital and out of the ordinary, just some normalcy in the middle of a very trying time in their lives,” said JoAnn.

JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea...
JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside made the costumes that include Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Babybel Cheese, a cheeseburger, fries and more.(Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth is designated by the state of Illinois as a Level III Regional Perinatal Center. This designation is the highest in the state, reflecting Mercyhealth’s specialized expertise and comprehensive resources to treat the smallest and sickest babies.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Woman dead after shooting, Sunday in Rockford
combine fire
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Wanted man sentenced to life in prison for Rockford rapper’s murder

Latest News

The last Saturday of October is ‘Trick or Treating’ Day in Roscoe
Village of Roscoe reveals trick-or-treat hours
Trick or Treat
City of Rockford announces trick-or-treat hours
Morrison announces trick-or-treat hours