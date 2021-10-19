Large police presence in response to ‘incident’ in rural Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News has a crew on the way to an address in rural Freeport where a large police presence is being reported.

Despite initial reports that it was an active shooter situation, the Freeport Police Department tells 23 News there is no active shooter situation and that the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office has the situation, “under control.”

Information is limited at this hour.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.