Advertisement

Large police presence in response to ‘incident’ in rural Freeport

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News has a crew on the way to an address in rural Freeport where a large police presence is being reported.

Despite initial reports that it was an active shooter situation, the Freeport Police Department tells 23 News there is no active shooter situation and that the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office has the situation, “under control.”

Information is limited at this hour.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Woman’s murder suspect dead, victim identified
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Woman dead after shooting, Sunday in Rockford
combine fire
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Wanted man sentenced to life in prison for Rockford rapper’s murder

Latest News

U.S. News ranks the 150 best metro areas to retire, see where Rockford ranks
Rockford's holiday tree sits at it's new home in Davis Park.
Search underway for Stroll on State Christmas tree, decoration days announced
JoAnn Gorsline is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea...
Mercyhealth NICU babies gifted with handmade Halloween costumes
Bicyclist shot in Beloit by passing motorist early Tuesday