Cold front to bring storm chances Wednesday, sweeping changes to follow
Small severe threat Wednesday afternoon, first frost likely by late week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a fourth consecutive day the Stateline was treated to sun-splashed skies, and for a second straight day, we were treated to temperatures in the 70s.
The 73° high temperature officially at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, 162nd time in which our temperatures reached or exceeded 70° in 2021. Meantime, a typical year only produces 146 such days. We are closing in on 1938′s record of 171 days with 70°+ temperatures, and just seven other times since 1893 had there been more 70s than this year has produced.
Reality is right around the corner, though. A strong cold front will drop southward as we go into our Wednesday bringing with it what promises to be it some much cooler but more seasonable air in its wake.
Skies will be partly cloudy here overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning, which should provide ample opportunity to see our next full moon.
Officially the Hunter’s Moon peaks at 9:57 Wednesday morning, but the moon will appear more than 99% visible at any point tonight and again tomorrow night. But if your plans are to try to catch a glimpse, you’re going to want to do it tonight because clouds will be much more of a factor tomorrow night.
Our Wednesday will not be quite as sunny as the past few days have been, but there should be at least some mixed sunshine from time to time. Southerly winds are to blow, and blow with a fair amount of gusto. That should allow our temperatures to reach back into the lower and middle 70s once again.
Clouds will thicken though later in the afternoon ahead of the cold front, and few showers and a couple of thunderstorms are going to be a possibility from late afternoon into the early evening hours.
The expectation is these storms should be rather weak, but with the front as strong as it is there may be just enough lift in the atmosphere to produce an isolated severe thunderstorm that could contain some hail, and perhaps a brief wind gust. The entire Stateline has been placed in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center.
Clouds then dominate as we go into our Thursday, and an occasional sprinkle or lingering rain shower are not to be entirely ruled out. The bigger story will be the resurgence of a northerly wind that will send our temperatures plummeting. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the lower 60s, but by Thursday night as the skies clear low temperatures fall all the way into the middle and upper 30s.
Patchy frost is a possibility here Thursday night, but more widespread frost is likely here Friday night into early Saturday morning. With that in mind, it may be time to prepare to cover any sensitive vegetation as we draw closer to the weekend.
Warm weather enthusiasts, don’t give up just yet, there’s still more warmth on the horizon. While temperatures are to remain ever so slightly below normal through Saturday, temperatures are to head back above normal as we go into early next week, and another round of 70s appears to be a very decent bet by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
