Cancer patients get a surprise visit from Pink Heals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pink Heals of Winnebago County brought an early Christmas to OSF healthcare Wednesday by visiting cancer patients.

Pink heals surprised 15 cancer patients with gifts, hugs and more. The organization runs off donations from community members and every donation goes back directly into the community.

Cancer patient David Hill and his wife Darcy were overcome with gratitude for their kindness and support. David Hill says, “It seems like a very nice organization. People who suddenly find themselves in a position like we’re in need some support. It was a very big surprise.”

Pink Heals hosts a variety of home visits, benefits and fundraisers. To get involved, click here.

