Bicyclist shot in Beloit by passing motorist early Tuesday

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue.

Police say a 45-year-old bicyclist was shot by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Rock County Dispatch Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

