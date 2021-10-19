Area organizations “Chalk it up to Raise Awareness” for a week without violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of the 5000 calls the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received this year, almost 450 of them are related to domestic violence. This week, several area organizations partner up to help end what one official considers an epidemic.

It’s part of a global movement to end domestic violence against females. Organizations such as the YWCA Northwestern Illinois also “Chalk it up to Raise Awareness” with several chalk art pieces with anti-violence slogans and statistics. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says this partnership with the YWCA can be further used as a resource for those who need help.

“It opens up those lines of communications where when people talk and have those lines of communications, good stuff comes out of it. Different programs from out of it. You start talking about different people that might have been in the system and how we can stop that and get those issues taken care of.”

The week without violence runs through Saturday, Oct. 23, but officials say efforts to prevent domestic violence acts should be done every day.

