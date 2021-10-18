Advertisement

Wanted man sentenced to life in prison for Rockford rapper’s murder

Anyone with information on Arzate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 so he can be taken into custody.
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death(Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man still wanted by police is sentenced to life in prison plus an additional five years for the 2019 murder of a Rockford rapper.

William Arzate, 24, was sentenced for the May 2019 killing of William Pickering. In July, Arzate was found guilty of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Arzate repeatedly failed to appear in court and both his trial and sentencing were conducted in his absence.

Anyone with information on Arzate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 so he can be taken into custody.

Two other suspects, Dakota Graff and Colton Kennicker, were charged in connection with Pickering’s murder. Graff pled guilty to first degree murder and his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28. Kennicker’s case is still pending and he is due back in court on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Woman dead after shooting, Sunday in Rockford
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
combine fire
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
ARRESTED ON MURDER WARRANT
Rockford man arrested on a murder warrant

Latest News

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near Lori Dr. and Kimball Rd. on Sun., Oct. 17.
Rockford police: Suspect in woman’s murder found dead
combine fire
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County
Small businesses pick up slack in anticipation of busy holiday season
Small businesses pick up slack in anticipation of busy holiday season