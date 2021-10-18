Wanted man sentenced to life in prison for Rockford rapper’s murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man still wanted by police is sentenced to life in prison plus an additional five years for the 2019 murder of a Rockford rapper.

William Arzate, 24, was sentenced for the May 2019 killing of William Pickering. In July, Arzate was found guilty of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Arzate repeatedly failed to appear in court and both his trial and sentencing were conducted in his absence.

Anyone with information on Arzate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 so he can be taken into custody.

Two other suspects, Dakota Graff and Colton Kennicker, were charged in connection with Pickering’s murder. Graff pled guilty to first degree murder and his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28. Kennicker’s case is still pending and he is due back in court on Oct. 27.

