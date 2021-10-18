Unseasonable warmth to persist, though changes coming into view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a remarkably cloudy start to the month of October, things have certainly taken a turn for the sunnier after a third straight day of sunshine Monday. That, along with increasingly gusty southerly winds allowed temperatures to propel all the way into the 70s across the region, more than 10 degrees above normal by mid to late October standards.

As long as southerly winds continue to blow, we can expect temperatures to remain on the warm side. That’s likely to be the case for at least the next two days.

Finally, though, some cooler weather is on the horizon here as we get closer to the weekend. With that in mind, however, do not expect anything to be genuinely cold, just cooler than what we’ve been used to. Still, we’ve yet to see a temperature below 60° for a high thus far in the fall season.

Sunshine and clouds will battle for supremacy over our airspace as we go through our Tuesday. Expect sunshine to prevail in that battle, although there will be some occasional cloudiness from time to time. Gusty southerly breezes are allowed going to allow our temperatures to reach well into the 70s. The thought here is that mid 70s are a good bet.

With just a few more clouds around Tuesday night temperatures may not fall below 50°, which will provide a springboard for another very warm day on Wednesday. That said, Wednesday is expected to have even more cloudiness, and eventually showers and thunderstorms enter the picture into the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring us back closer to normal toward the latter stages of the week.

At this stage in the game we are not concerned about a severe weather threat but it’s still worthy of monitoring, and that we will.

It’s somewhat funny we’re talking about severe weather at this time of the year. Normally, by now, we should be talking about fall colors. Typically speaking, this time of year, we should be right at our peak fall color.

That has not yet been the case though across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, due to the fact that we’ve been lacking cooler weather thus far. One of the requirements needed to initiate the process of the colors changing is to have cooler weather, As temperatures cool, chlorophyll in the leaves breaks down, leaving other chemicals behind that cause those color changes to take place. Simply put, we have yet to see any sort of prolonged cool spells thus far.

To get the more vibrant colors to appear, a dry late summer is preferred. That we’ve had, but you also need autumn to have sunny, mild days and cool nights. So far, we’ve yet to see much in the way of sunshine until just recently, and cool nights have been hard to come by until just recently as well. Now that those have begun to be more common, it’s likely we’ll see the process of the color change accelerate in the days ahead.

Also likely in the days ahead will be a pattern shift toward more seasonable temperatures. Our first sub-60° highs appear to be a very good bet by Friday and Saturday, and the season’s first widespread frost also appears to be quite likely, if not certain Friday night into Saturday morning.

