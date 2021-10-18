Sunshine, unseasonable warmth on tap to start the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a spell of seasonably cool weather the last couple of days temperatures recovered very nicely on our Sunday, but not until after we came off of our lowest temperatures here since early May. The 35° low temperature at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, was the first sub-40° low of the season, and marked the coldest morning low temperature since May 8.

Sunday marked the first time this fall in which temperatures fell below 40° in Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chillier morning temperatures should come as no surprise, though. Typically, our first sub-40° low temperature occurs on September 24, so today’s chill is quite overdue. In fact, it’s the second latest date in which our first sub-40° has occurred.

Full sunshine prevailed once again Sunday and was more than enough to allow for a substantial temperature recovery. At the end of the day, temperatures to reached well above normal into the middle and upper 60s.

Temperatures recovered extremely nicely Sunday thanks to sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though October’s been a warm month, it had been a remarkably cloudy one, at least until Saturday. Before then, we had strung together two straight weeks of cloudy or mostly cloudy days.

After a two week spell of cloudiness, sunshine has finally emerged just in time for the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week ahead will likely see sunshine to continue to prevail, at least in the opening stages of the work week. Also of note in the week ahead the wettest day of the week looks to be on Wednesday, but those rain chances don’t appear to be overly high.

Sunshine should prevail for each of the next two days as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warmth is far from finished, that’s a certainty! Over the course of the next three days we expect double digit temperature surpluses, thanks to bright sunshine and increasingly well-organized southerly and southwesterly winds. With normal high temperatures still in the lower 60s this time of year, it’s fair to expect temperatures reaching the lower 70s at the very least, with mid-70s a very realistic proposition through Wednesday.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is again on tap Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Just a few more clouds are to be around Tuesday, but southwesterly winds are sure to send temperatures well into the 70s once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will be at least ten degrees above normal for the next three days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much cooler air’s due in here later in the week. Come Friday, it’s quite likely temperatures will fail to reach the 60° mark for the first time this fall. That would be the third latest sub-60° high temperature on record here.

