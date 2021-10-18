Rockford police: Suspect in woman’s murder found dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The suspect in a Rockford murder was found dead in Bolingbrook from an apparent suicide, according to Rockford police.

Charles Cowart, 40, was developed as a suspect in the shooting on Lori Dr. Sunday, Oct. 17 that left a 36-year-old woman dead. After an investigation, a charge of first-degree murder was authorized against Cowart, however his body was found Monday morning at a hotel in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Investigators say Cowart appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other charges or arrests have been announced in the shooting death. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.