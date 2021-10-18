Advertisement

Rockford Police to start using body cameras on Oct. 25

After more than 600 hours of training, the department says it’s ready to start utilizing the body worn cameras.
Rockford Police
Rockford Police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department will implement body cameras on officers starting Monday, Oct. 25.

Officers trained with the new technology for more than 600 hours, according to Rockford Public Information Officer Michelle Marcomb. The cameras will be used in a variety of ways such as improving evidence collection, strengthening officer performance, accountability, and helping in officer complaint investigations.

The use of body cameras have become best practice nationwide for police departments. Studies show the cameras have a positive effect on the behavior of officers and citizens during encounters.

The Rockford Police Department will hold public information sessions on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. at Katie’s Cup

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. at Beth Eden Methodist Church

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. at Empowering Word Cristian Center

