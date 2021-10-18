Robinson scores in fourth straight game, Jaguars snap 20-game skid in London

LONDON (WIFR) - Matthew Wright’s 53-yard field goal as time expired gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The win snapped the Jaguars’ 20-game losing streak.

Running back James Robinson continued his early season production across the pond. The Rockford native finished the day with 73 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. He also added three catches for 28 yards. His 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter marked his fourth straight game with a score and his fifth touchdown of the season.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 25 of 41 for 319 yards and a touchdown in his first professional win. It came against Tua Tagovailoa, a rematch of college quarterbacks that played against each other in the national championship game from the 2018 season.

Jacksonville’s win also snapped the London hex on rookie quarterbacks, who had been 0-5 since the NFL started staging regular-season games in England’s capital in 2007.

