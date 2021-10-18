Advertisement

Multiple fire units put out combine fire in Boone County

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Fire Protection District 2 were called near the intersection of Marengo Road and Poplar Grove Road on Oct. 17 at 5:18 p.m. for a combine that caught fire.

BCFD #2 was assisted by Boone County Fire Protection District 1, Capron Fire and Rescue, and North Boone District 3. No one was hurt.

Courtesy; Skyward Media
Courtesy; Skyward Media(WIFR)
Boone County combine fire
Boone County combine fire(WIFR)

