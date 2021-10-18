Horses help those struggling with mental health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People who struggle with their mental health often seek help from various sources. One local farm says it has a unique way to help those who need an escape as they travel on that difficult road.

Lucky’s animal rescue farm opened its stables to the public to show how horses can improve mental health.

Judy Cunningham says Lucky’s in Durand isn’t your typical Midwest farm.

“We do something called eagala which is equine assisted growth and learning, it is a form of mental health treatment using horses rather than a typical office setting,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham has spent the last 40 years helping people struggling to cope. Her favorite part is seeing individuals come to life when working with the horses.

“When that individual went back to school the next day the teacher called me and said what did you do, he’s completely changed his attitude, he’s doing the school work, his behavior is better, he’s cooperating with everybody and I said well I’m not sure what I did, I can tell you what we did, we messed with some horses,” Cunningham said.

Volunteer John Herring’s son struggled with mental health issues. While his son never visited Lucky’s, Herring feels compelled to help other children in similar situations.

“We’re striving for hope, and hope means not only with changing the dynamics and the stigma involved with mental illness but also hopefully down the road they’ll be enough recognition that they’ll put some medical dollars into resolving it,” Herring said.

Lucky’s farm has 14 therapy horses, all of them rescues. If you’re interested in checking out Lucky’s farm or participating in horse therapy, you can book an appointment online at its website.

