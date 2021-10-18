Hoo Haven hosts unique trunk-or-treat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 100 kids got some early trick-or-treating in at the Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s trunk-or-treat in Durand, Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-five cars lined up with Halloween decorations, welcoming people in all different costumes to take some treats. The unique part of this trunk-or-treat was checking out the animals living at the sanctuary. Organizers said all decorations were donated. They added they are grateful for everyone in the community who helped make it all happen.

“People give to us all year long. We feel that it’s really, really important to do several events a year that are completely free to the public,” said Hoo Haven Public Relations Director Donald Czyzyk. “Where they can come out here, experience the amazing animals up close, come out and get free candy, if it’s an event like this or whatever it may be. "

