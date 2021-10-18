Advertisement

Holidazzle Arts and Crafts Show wraps up

Dozens of small businesses showcase unique holiday gifts.
live learn lead
live learn lead
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 150 vendors came together for this year’s Holidazzle Arts and Crafts Show at the Winnebago County Fair Grounds. Small businesses offered anything from home décor to a delicious snack.

Among the many shops was Live Learn and Lead, a Hampshire based business that offers vocational farm programs. To raise money for it’s programs, it sells home made soaps. The most popular is the goat soap, which they use their own goats for. Another way the goats are involved in the business is in goat yoga.

“Basically, we teach kids work ethic, how to put the iPad down, work with your hands, and get dirty. Just kind of learn in that environment. It’s just a nice way for kids to learn those other things,” said Cathy Best with Live Learn and Lead. “Maybe not necessarily from mom or dad, but on the farm where a lot of people learn things.”

