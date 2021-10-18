Advertisement

Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 8

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The penultimate week of the high school football season saw some spectacular plays Friday night. Here are the nominees for Play of the Week sponsored by My Home Furniture.

  • Joey Appino (Boylan) - Kick return touchdown against Freeport
  • Tug Dornink (Dakota) - Touchdown catch against East Dubuque
  • Jacob Gaither (Dixon) - Touchdown pass against Byron
  • Chris Doetch (North Boone) - Touchdown catch against Winnebago

