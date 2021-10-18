Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The penultimate week of the high school football season saw some spectacular plays Friday night. Here are the nominees for Play of the Week sponsored by My Home Furniture.

Joey Appino (Boylan) - Kick return touchdown against Freeport

Tug Dornink (Dakota) - Touchdown catch against East Dubuque

Jacob Gaither (Dixon) - Touchdown pass against Byron

Chris Doetch (North Boone) - Touchdown catch against Winnebago

