Football Frenzy Play of the Week nominees - Week 8
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The penultimate week of the high school football season saw some spectacular plays Friday night. Here are the nominees for Play of the Week sponsored by My Home Furniture.
- Joey Appino (Boylan) - Kick return touchdown against Freeport
- Tug Dornink (Dakota) - Touchdown catch against East Dubuque
- Jacob Gaither (Dixon) - Touchdown pass against Byron
- Chris Doetch (North Boone) - Touchdown catch against Winnebago
