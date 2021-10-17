Advertisement

Wolf Hollow features local artists in Witches Market

The two day market offers anything from ceramics and jewelry to multimedia pieces.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are looking for a spooky gift for yourself or a friend, the Witches Market at Wolf Hollow in Rockford has something eerie for your mind, body and home.

Local artists showcased their spooky artistic talent with anything from ceramics, to jewelry, to multimedia pieces. The gothic Victorian gift shop hosts the Witches Market asking for one dollar at the door. If you missed it on Saturday, you can check it out on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., which is the last day. Eight new artists will be featured.

“We have consigners in the shop that are local artists. Rockford’s just full of so many good artists,” said Wolf Hollow owner Liz Wolf. “They each have their own energy, their own vibe. We’re just kind of celebrating it.”

