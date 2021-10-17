Regents comeback comes up short, fall to Wisconsin Lutheran 49-41

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - LaVar Johnson scored two of his total five touchdowns in the final three minutes to make it a one score game, but Rockford University could not complete the comeback, losing to Wisconsin Lutheran 49-41 at Sam Greeley Field on Saturday.

The senior running back was a force to be reckoned with all afternoon long. He finished the day running for 67 yards on 13 carries and four rushing touchdowns. He added three catches for 69 yards and a score.

Quarterback Jaelen Ray continued to torch defenses through the air. He completed 33 of 48 passes for 413 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 45 yards on five carries. Joey Owens and Titus Cannon each finished the day with eight receptions and 100 yards or more receiving (128 for Owens).

However, the Regents (2-5, 1-4) could not slow down the Warriors (1-5, 1-3) offense. Nick Yockey threw for a couple of scores, while Jalen Harris and Justin Parbs combined for 237 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Rockford is on the road next week at Benedictine.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.