Advertisement

NIU bowls over Bowling Green with run game, moves to 3-0 in the MAC

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - With 1:37 to play in the first half, Bowling Green scored a field goal to make it 14-10. The Falcons then kicked it to Trayvon Rudolph. The freshman caught it at the goal line, followed his blocks and returned it for a 100-yard touchdown, the first kick return score for the Huskies since 2016. That turned the momentum for the rest of the game as Northern Illinois was able to come away with a 34-26 win for its fourth straight win.

Rudolph’s return is the third 100-yard scoring play in school history and ties for the longest kickoff return.

NIU also had an offensive game-plan that came straight out of the 1960s. The Huskies attempted just eight passes while running the ball 59 times. The result, a career day for Jay Ducker. Forced into action after Antario Brown went out with an injury in the first quarter, the freshman racked up 218 yards on 33 carries. It’s the most rushing yards by a Huskies player since Jordan Lynch’s 321 yards against Western Michigan in 2013.

After going winless in 2020, NIU is now 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the MAC. It’s the Huskies best start since 2017.

NIU is back in action next Saturday at Central Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
False report of a shooting Friday at AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford
ARRESTED ON MURDER WARRANT
Rockford man arrested on a murder warrant
Anthony Smith is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of...
Rockford man charged, accused of killing pregnant woman
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead

Latest News

Northern Illinois won its fourth straight game on Saturday, beating Bowling Green 34-26.
Bowling Green vs. NIU football
Rockford University lost in a high-scoring game Saturday to Wisconsin Lutheran.
Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Rockford University football
Auburn won its fourth straight sectional championship at Harlem on Saturday.
Girls Tennis 2A Harlem Sectional
The Regents fell short in their comeback attempt against Wisconsin Lutheran.
Regents comeback comes up short, fall to Wisconsin Lutheran 49-41