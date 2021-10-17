NIU bowls over Bowling Green with run game, moves to 3-0 in the MAC

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - With 1:37 to play in the first half, Bowling Green scored a field goal to make it 14-10. The Falcons then kicked it to Trayvon Rudolph. The freshman caught it at the goal line, followed his blocks and returned it for a 100-yard touchdown, the first kick return score for the Huskies since 2016. That turned the momentum for the rest of the game as Northern Illinois was able to come away with a 34-26 win for its fourth straight win.

Rudolph’s return is the third 100-yard scoring play in school history and ties for the longest kickoff return.

NIU also had an offensive game-plan that came straight out of the 1960s. The Huskies attempted just eight passes while running the ball 59 times. The result, a career day for Jay Ducker. Forced into action after Antario Brown went out with an injury in the first quarter, the freshman racked up 218 yards on 33 carries. It’s the most rushing yards by a Huskies player since Jordan Lynch’s 321 yards against Western Michigan in 2013.

After going winless in 2020, NIU is now 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the MAC. It’s the Huskies best start since 2017.

NIU is back in action next Saturday at Central Michigan.

