Cross Country Recap: Runners take home the hardware at conference meets

Winnebago's Grace Erb paces the field to win the Big Northern Conference championship.
Winnebago's Grace Erb paces the field to win the Big Northern Conference championship.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WIFR) - For the first time all season, it was a near perfect day for running, besides the wind. The NIC-10, Big Northern and NUIC all hosted their cross country conference meets on Saturday, with regionals set to begin next week.

NIC-10 Boys

  1. Belvidere North - 33
  2. Guilford - 36
  3. Hononegah - 82
  4. Boylan - 101
  5. Auburn - 114
  6. Freeport - 160
  7. East - 225
  8. Belvidere - 239
  9. Jefferson - 257
  10. Harlem - 261

Individual winner: Juan Del Real (Guilford) - 15:36.61

NIC-10 Girls

  1. Hononegah - 28
  2. Boylan - 56
  3. Guilford - 97
  4. Belvidere North - 124
  5. Auburn - 133
  6. Belvidere - 140
  7. Harlem - 150
  8. East - 256

Individual winner: Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 18:41.28

BNC Boys

  1. Rockford Christian - 23
  2. Rock Falls - 63
  3. Lutheran - 87
  4. Winnebago - 95
  5. Byron - 100
  6. Genoa-Kingston - 172
  7. Oregon - 198

Individual winner: Weston Forward (Rockford Christian) - 15:39.32

BNC Girls

  1. Winnebago - 28
  2. Dixon - 49
  3. Rock Falls - 81
  4. Byron - 129
  5. Rockford Christian - 139
  6. Lutheran - 159
  7. Oregon - 199
  8. Stillman Valley - 203
  9. Genoa-Kingston - 221

Individual winner: Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:45.50

NUIC Boys

  1. East Dubuque - 38
  2. Durand - 39
  3. Polo - 73
  4. Eastland - 78

Individual winner: Aiden Ruiz (Dakota) - 17:19.0

NUIC Girls

  1. Durand - 36
  2. Stockton - 42
  3. Polo - 45

Individual winner: Angela Meiners (Durand) - 22:32.1

