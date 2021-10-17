Cross Country Recap: Runners take home the hardware at conference meets

(WIFR) - For the first time all season, it was a near perfect day for running, besides the wind. The NIC-10, Big Northern and NUIC all hosted their cross country conference meets on Saturday, with regionals set to begin next week.

NIC-10 Boys

Belvidere North - 33 Guilford - 36 Hononegah - 82 Boylan - 101 Auburn - 114 Freeport - 160 East - 225 Belvidere - 239 Jefferson - 257 Harlem - 261

Individual winner: Juan Del Real (Guilford) - 15:36.61

NIC-10 Girls

Hononegah - 28 Boylan - 56 Guilford - 97 Belvidere North - 124 Auburn - 133 Belvidere - 140 Harlem - 150 East - 256

Individual winner: Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 18:41.28

BNC Boys

Rockford Christian - 23 Rock Falls - 63 Lutheran - 87 Winnebago - 95 Byron - 100 Genoa-Kingston - 172 Oregon - 198

Individual winner: Weston Forward (Rockford Christian) - 15:39.32

BNC Girls

Winnebago - 28 Dixon - 49 Rock Falls - 81 Byron - 129 Rockford Christian - 139 Lutheran - 159 Oregon - 199 Stillman Valley - 203 Genoa-Kingston - 221

Individual winner: Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:45.50

NUIC Boys

East Dubuque - 38 Durand - 39 Polo - 73 Eastland - 78

Individual winner: Aiden Ruiz (Dakota) - 17:19.0

NUIC Girls

Durand - 36 Stockton - 42 Polo - 45

Individual winner: Angela Meiners (Durand) - 22:32.1