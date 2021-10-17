Cross Country Recap: Runners take home the hardware at conference meets
(WIFR) - For the first time all season, it was a near perfect day for running, besides the wind. The NIC-10, Big Northern and NUIC all hosted their cross country conference meets on Saturday, with regionals set to begin next week.
NIC-10 Boys
- Belvidere North - 33
- Guilford - 36
- Hononegah - 82
- Boylan - 101
- Auburn - 114
- Freeport - 160
- East - 225
- Belvidere - 239
- Jefferson - 257
- Harlem - 261
Individual winner: Juan Del Real (Guilford) - 15:36.61
NIC-10 Girls
- Hononegah - 28
- Boylan - 56
- Guilford - 97
- Belvidere North - 124
- Auburn - 133
- Belvidere - 140
- Harlem - 150
- East - 256
Individual winner: Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 18:41.28
BNC Boys
- Rockford Christian - 23
- Rock Falls - 63
- Lutheran - 87
- Winnebago - 95
- Byron - 100
- Genoa-Kingston - 172
- Oregon - 198
Individual winner: Weston Forward (Rockford Christian) - 15:39.32
BNC Girls
- Winnebago - 28
- Dixon - 49
- Rock Falls - 81
- Byron - 129
- Rockford Christian - 139
- Lutheran - 159
- Oregon - 199
- Stillman Valley - 203
- Genoa-Kingston - 221
Individual winner: Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:45.50
NUIC Boys
- East Dubuque - 38
- Durand - 39
- Polo - 73
- Eastland - 78
Individual winner: Aiden Ruiz (Dakota) - 17:19.0
NUIC Girls
- Durand - 36
- Stockton - 42
- Polo - 45
Individual winner: Angela Meiners (Durand) - 22:32.1
