Advertisement

Camp Winnebago sees huge turn out for Family Fall Fest

The event raises money for kids to attend the camp on a scholarship.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of Stateliners got into the Fall spirit at the YMCA’s Camp Winnebago Family Fall Festival, Saturday afternoon.

While families could enjoy the classic Halloween activities, they could also build their own scarecrow, enjoy slime a the Ghostbuster’s station, and practice their archery skills. After building up an appetite visitors could stop by the s’mores station or baked potato bar. The Family Fall Festival raises money for the YMCA’s annual campaign that provides scholarships for kids to attend Camp Winnebago.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m so happy, so many people were able to make it out. Honestly, we love inviting families out here. Families from anywhere, whoever you are, where ever you’re from,” said Camp Winnebago Executive Director Rachel Latham. “We’re seeing them here and we’re just really happy to welcome everybody.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis gives ultimatum to hundreds of laid off Belvidere employees
False report of a shooting Friday at AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford
ARRESTED ON MURDER WARRANT
Rockford man arrested on a murder warrant
Anthony Smith is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of...
Rockford man charged, accused of killing pregnant woman
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead

Latest News

Small businesses pick up slack in anticipation of busy holiday season
Small businesses pick up slack in anticipation of busy holiday season
The two day market offers anything from Ceramics and jewelry, to multimedia pieces.
Wolf Hollow features local artists in Witches Market
Warming up in the days ahead
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 10/16/2021
Fall on the Farm
Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre hosts Fall on the Farm