Camp Winnebago sees huge turn out for Family Fall Fest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of Stateliners got into the Fall spirit at the YMCA’s Camp Winnebago Family Fall Festival, Saturday afternoon.

While families could enjoy the classic Halloween activities, they could also build their own scarecrow, enjoy slime a the Ghostbuster’s station, and practice their archery skills. After building up an appetite visitors could stop by the s’mores station or baked potato bar. The Family Fall Festival raises money for the YMCA’s annual campaign that provides scholarships for kids to attend Camp Winnebago.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m so happy, so many people were able to make it out. Honestly, we love inviting families out here. Families from anywhere, whoever you are, where ever you’re from,” said Camp Winnebago Executive Director Rachel Latham. “We’re seeing them here and we’re just really happy to welcome everybody.”

