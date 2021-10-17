Advertisement

Auburn, Boylan win girls tennis sectional titles

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - A couple of NIC-10 teams battled the wind and came out on top on sectional Saturday. Auburn took home its fourth straight plaque at the Class 2A Harlem sectional while Boylan won the Class 1A Rochelle title.

Class 2A Harlem Sectional - Team Scores (Top 5)

  1. Auburn - 32
  2. Huntley - 23
  3. Guilford - 14
  4. Hononegah - 13
  5. Belvidere North - 8

Singles Champion: Amy Park (Auburn)

Doubles Champion: Alyssa Trapp & Addysen Feng (Auburn)

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional - Team Scores (Top 5)

  1. Boylan - 22
  2. Sterling - 19
  3. Lutheran - 18
  4. Dixon - 14
  5. Rochelle - 10

Singles Champion: Olivia Stram (Lutheran)

Doubles Champion: Elise Pecora & Isabel Furst (Boylan)

