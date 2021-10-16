Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre hosts Fall on the Farm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The trees are loosing their green color, which means it is the perfect time for Fall on the Farm at Lockwood Park in Rockford. Every Saturday in October, the farm offers fall themed family fun.

No matter the weather, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors can check off just about everything on their fall activity bucket list. The Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm offers pumpkin picking and painting, snacks, a corn maze and the chance to ride or pet some animals. There are only two more weekends left to check it out.

“Last Saturday, we had so many people. Today’s really busy too. The weather’s perfect. So, everyone’s having a really good time. We’ll be giving out candy for prizes on the last day. A lot of time, people come out in their costumes that day,” said Program and Animal Coordinator Nicole Cabe. “So, it’s really fun to see what the kids are wearing, and sometimes the adults too.”

