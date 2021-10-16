Advertisement

Frost possible for some early Sunday before warming up through midweek

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you were awake early enough Saturday morning, the low temperatures in some spots were in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Yes, it definitely was chilly but those low temperatures are pretty much around average for this time of the year.

The overnight lows that were so warm for the first half of October made it seem like those temperatures were even cooler to our bodies. The first half of October’s low temperatures in Rockford averaged around 15 degrees above normal. The average low for the first 14 days of October was also the warmest on record for the Forest City, breaking the previous record by nearly 6 degrees.

Lows this morning were chilly, but they were right around normal for this time of the year.
Lows this morning were chilly, but they were right around normal for this time of the year.

You can expect another chilly night tonight with lows in many locales getting into the upper 30s. Outlying areas are likely to see some patchy frost overnight into Sunday morning as well. Be sure to cover or bring inside any sensitive vegetation, especially if you are away from Rockford.

Some patchy frost in the outlying areas away from Rockford is possible early Sunday morning.
Some patchy frost in the outlying areas away from Rockford is possible early Sunday morning.

Once the sun comes up Sunday morning, a warming trend will commence that will continue into the middle of next week. Each day we will see warming temperatures by a few degrees. Sunday with highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s on Monday and borderline mid-70s by Tuesday. Each of those days calls for widespread sunshine around the Stateline. Temperatures by Monday and Tuesday will be anywhere from 10-15 degrees above average.

Sunday will start a gradual warming trend that will go into next week.
Sunday will start a gradual warming trend that will go into next week.
We'll turn even warmer on Monday with southerly winds.
We'll turn even warmer on Monday with southerly winds.
Temperatures will be on the upward trend going through the middle of next week before returning...
Temperatures will be on the upward trend going through the middle of next week before returning to near normal.

Our next cold front Wednesday will bring our next shower and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm chance to the Stateline. Following its passage, our temperatures will get back to normal in the lower 60s and, at times, the upper 50s.

