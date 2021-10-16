Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 8

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season and there is still plenty to play for! Many of our area teams are fighting for their playoff lives. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.

NIC-10

FINAL: Hononegah 44, Auburn 12

FINAL: Boylan 56, Freeport 12

FINAL: Belvidere North 48, Guilford 12

FINAL: Harlem 37, Belvidere 0

FINAL: East 1, Jefferson 0 (forfeit)

BNC

FINAL: #4 Byron 52, Dixon 35

FINAL: #9 Stillman Valley 21, Lutheran 20

FINAL: North Boone 47, Winnebago 10

FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 62, Rockford Christian 0

FINAL: Oregon 29, Rock Falls 25

NUIC

FINAL: #2 Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 6

FINAL: #9 Du-Pec 48, Galena 15

FINAL: East Dubuque 22, Dakota 12

FINAL: Fulton 63, EPC 14

8-Man

FINAL: #1 Polo 64, Hiawatha 8

FINAL: South Beloit 28, Blue Ridge 0

Other area schools

FINAL: Rochelle 28, Plano 20

FINAL: Moline 38, #5 Sterling 7

FINAL: #2 Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 13

FINAL: #10 Sycamore 50, Woodstock 0

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

