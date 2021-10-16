Football Frenzy Recap - Week 8
(WIFR) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season and there is still plenty to play for! Many of our area teams are fighting for their playoff lives. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.
NIC-10
FINAL: Hononegah 44, Auburn 12
FINAL: Boylan 56, Freeport 12
FINAL: Belvidere North 48, Guilford 12
FINAL: Harlem 37, Belvidere 0
FINAL: East 1, Jefferson 0 (forfeit)
BNC
FINAL: #4 Byron 52, Dixon 35
FINAL: #9 Stillman Valley 21, Lutheran 20
FINAL: North Boone 47, Winnebago 10
FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 62, Rockford Christian 0
FINAL: Oregon 29, Rock Falls 25
NUIC
FINAL: #2 Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 6
FINAL: #9 Du-Pec 48, Galena 15
FINAL: East Dubuque 22, Dakota 12
FINAL: Fulton 63, EPC 14
8-Man
FINAL: #1 Polo 64, Hiawatha 8
FINAL: South Beloit 28, Blue Ridge 0
Other area schools
FINAL: Rochelle 28, Plano 20
FINAL: Moline 38, #5 Sterling 7
FINAL: #2 Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 13
FINAL: #10 Sycamore 50, Woodstock 0
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.