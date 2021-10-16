Cooler weather arrives this weekend with abundant sunshine in store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Rockford did have a bit of rain Friday, skies quickly are clearing out ahead of a very fall-like weekend ahead. In fact, the next few nights will be the coldest of the season thus far. Many spots overnight into Saturday morning and then again overnight into Sunday morning may see overnight lows in the upper 30s, with wind chills feeling closer to freezing in spots.

You will be waking up Saturday and Sunday mornings to many spots feeling near freezing. Be sure to have jackets handy if you’ll be out late or early enough. It’s also possible many spots will see some patchy frost, especially in outlying areas.

A few chilly nights and mornings are ahead in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Northwest winds have returned to the Stateline behind our last cold front and that will make for quite a breezy Saturday. Luckily, the daytime will have lots of sunshine and temperatures seasonably cooler in the upper 50s with many locales hitting 60 degrees. This arrives on the heels of the warmest first two weeks of October ever for Rockford. Average temperatures from October 1-14, 2021 ran nearly 12 degrees above normal.

The period of October 1-14 was the warmest on record for Rockford with an average temperature of 67.8 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will be breezy, which add a bit of a chill to the cooler temps. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The temperatures this weekend will be pretty much near average for mid-October with Saturday being a bit cooler than Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will return to slightly above normal with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The cooler weather will not last long as more mild air will arrive by the beginning of next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all are calling for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s throughout the Stateline. Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine with Wednesday having a few more clouds and our next rain chance with the next cold front.

A dry streak is ahead for the next few days until Wednesday and our next cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mild temperatures early next week will be brief as by this time next week, temperatures will return to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. That’s right around normal for this time of the year! Through the next week, it’s definitely fall and sweater weather this weekend while some folks will wear shorts at the beginning of next week.

The weekend will be sweater weather but some may even wear shorts at the beginning of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

