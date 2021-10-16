Coaches Confessions with Jared Shaner

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Sometimes things happen for a reason, that’s the rationale Dixon’s Jared Shaner has for taking the job as head football coach. The reward is one that means a lot to his team, and family.

“I remember more than anything in high school the way the coaches could make you feel,” Shaner said.

Shaner says the most important lesson he learned during his playing days was not how to win on the field, it was how to win in life.

“I remember specifically, probably late junior year, I felt like going into education was what I wanted to do, I wanted to mentor kids,” Shaner said.

Shaner recalls multiple coaches who were key role models in his life including his high school football coach.

“Just the impact that he and some other coaches had on me was positive,” Shaner said. “I wanted to be able to do that for kids throughout my career.”

The former Prophetstown high running back says his number one goal is to help his players win in life and become better men.

“It has to be woven into what you do every day,” Shaner said. “We talk to our kids all the time about life after high school, these guys are going to be dads, they’re going to be husbands.”

Two of the young men Shaner hopes to impact are his sons, Tyler and Cullen. The two play quarterback at Dixon and call Jared much more than coach.

“I’m having the opportunity right now to coach both of my sons one is a sophomore and one is a freshman and truthfully two years ago I did not think I was going to be their high school football coach,” Shaner said. “There have been times where they at practice they’ll call me dad or call me coach.”

The Shaner trio stands out on the practice field. Tyler and Cullen work together commonly both being quarterbacks, Jared says it’s special to have them on his team.

“Both of my sons are quarterbacks, my freshman for our fresh soph group, and then obviously Tyler for our varsity as a sophomore and I coach their position as well,” Jared Shaner said.

“Growing up as a kid before we moved here we were in Mount Vernon, Illinois, and my dad was a coach there,” Tyler Shaner said. “I always dreamed of playing under him as a quarterback and now I get to have that opportunity.”

Jared Shaner says he pushes his kids to be the best they can be every single day, but his biggest goal is to make a positive impact on their lives.

“I just want them to play hard to be respectful of the game, of their peers, of their opponents and give everything they have on Friday nights and enjoy it too,” Jared Shaner said.

