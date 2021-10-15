Safe-T Act: its explanation and when it could go into effect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s legislation that will potentially clear driver’s license suspensions and holds from hundreds of thousands of Illinois records and today an event to explain how and when the Safe-T Act will be implemented.

The racial healing event was sponsored by the Liam Foundation and Rockford NAACP. Attorney Carlton Mayers was there to explain the provisions of the Safe-T Act which ends driver’s license suspensions for failure to pay automated camera tickets, traffic fines and abandoned vehicle fees. Proponents of the act, which passed July 1st, say it no longer traps low-income motorists in debt spirals while well-off drivers can pay and keep driving.

“There’s a lot of lack of trust between community members especially black and brown community members and law enforcement for good reason. So how do we bridge that gap? And I believe the Safe-T Act has provisions within it that engender trust and also create those mechanisms and processes for community members to be involved in substantive police accountability,” Mayers says.

