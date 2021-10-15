Advertisement

Rockford man charged, accused of killing pregnant woman

Anthony Smith, 21, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Anthony Smith is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of...
Anthony Smith is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Jennifer Simmons.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Rockford man is now charged in the August shooting death of a pregnant woman.

Anthony Smith has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On August 22, Rockford police responded to a shooting near Bruce Street and Ridge Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Jennifer Simmons dead and Smith with a gunshot wound to the head. Simmons was seven and a half months pregnant when she died. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, police were able to determine Smith shot Simmons before turning the gun on himself.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says Smith has “recovered sufficiently” and was recently released from the hospital.

If convicted, Smith could serve up to 60 years in prison followed by 3 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at corner of Rockton and Jonathan in Rockford.
Man killed in Jonathan Avenue shooting has been identified
Crash on Avon and West State
Mom now identified, teen daughter dies following crash on Rockford’s west side
The eviction moratorium ends after being extended multiple times throughout the pandemic.
Eviction moratorium ends leaving landlords and renters needing financial assistance
One woman dead after crash off of I-251 Monday morning
Rockford woman identified after deadly crash off of highway 251 Monday morning
A man has died following a quadruple shooting Oct. 5 in Rockford.
Rockford man killed on Independence Avenue last Tuesday identified

Latest News

Harlem High School
Harlem High School students dismissed early due to water main break
Safe-T Act: its explanation and when it could go into effect
Safe-T Act: its explanation and when it could go into effect
Anderson
Hononegah graduate Corey Anderson speaks on switch from UFC to Bellator
Walnut Acres is saved from private purchase.
Stephenson Co. Board rejects $1.6 million offer to purchase Walnut Acres