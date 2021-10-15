Rockford man charged, accused of killing pregnant woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Rockford man is now charged in the August shooting death of a pregnant woman.

Anthony Smith has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On August 22, Rockford police responded to a shooting near Bruce Street and Ridge Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Jennifer Simmons dead and Smith with a gunshot wound to the head. Simmons was seven and a half months pregnant when she died. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, police were able to determine Smith shot Simmons before turning the gun on himself.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says Smith has “recovered sufficiently” and was recently released from the hospital.

If convicted, Smith could serve up to 60 years in prison followed by 3 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

